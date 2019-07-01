Age Well Arrowhead Seeking Volunteers for “Groceries-to-Go” Program

Contact (218) 623 - 7800 to Sign Up and Volunteer with Age Well Arrowhead

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks interested in making a big impact in the community have the chance to help Age Well Arrowhead this summer.

Groceries-to-Go started three years ago in December of 2016, aimed at taking orders, shopping, and delivering groceries to seniors in need throughout Duluth, Hermantown, Superior, Proctor, and Cloquet.

Volunteers will be responsible for calling program participants Mondays and Tuesdays each week, and shopping/delivering groceries Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The average age for each participant is around 82-years-old.

The program also serves as a wellness check for participants, especially during the dangerously hot summer months.

“Having access to fresh foods can have a big impact on someone’s health and well being,” said Program Manager Kim Hileman.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the program, call (218) 623 – 7800 or click here.