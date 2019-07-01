Agewell Arrowhead Looking for Volunteers for Program

The program takes grocery orders over the phone which are relayed to shoppers who deliver the food to the elderly.

DULUTH, Minn. – Agwell Arrowhead helps seniors in a variety of aspects including shoveling driveways, and helping with budgeting, and are now asking for volunteers to help with its Grocery-to-Go program.

Taking the orders is important to not only get those in need food, but thye also serve as a way to check up on the users of their service.

“That phone call also serves as a wellness check and typically our order takers are calling the same people each week so you start to develop that relationship. So you’re checking on them when you’re taking their grocery order and then someone else is shopping it and delivering it and that delivery also serves as a wellness check,” said Kim Hileman, the program director of Agewell Arrowhead.

Volunteers work with seven to eight clients a week and if you are interested in volunteering visit their website here.