Coffee Conversation: Gowns on Display, Concerts on the Pier at Glensheen Mansion

View More Than a Dozen Gowns Inside, and Concerts on the Pier Outdoors at Glensheen Mansion this Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – They’re back! Glensheen’s annual Concerts on the Pier begin Wednesday, July 3.

New this year, the series will begin each Wednesday evening with an opener taking to the Pier at 6:00 p.m., followed by a headliner at 7:00 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free to the grounds of Glensheen.

You’re encouraged to walk, bike, or kayak to Concerts on the Pier due to the shortage of parking in the lot.

Concerts on the Pier has been belting tunes from Glensheen’s 100-ft pier that juts out into the greatest lake on the planet for five years now.

2019 Concerts on the Pier Lineup: JULY 3 | CHARLIE PARR Opener: CHAROLETTE MONTGOMERY JULY 10 | SARAH KRUEGER Opener: JACOB MAHON JULY 17 | BIG WAVE DAVE & THE RIPPLES Opener: SPECIAL GUEST* JULY 24 | BLACK RIVER REVUE Opener: JERREE SMALL JULY 31 | THE 4ONTHEFLOOR Opener: RICK MCLEAN

VENDORS: Bellisio’s is providing a cash bar. There will be five food trucks; The Rambler, King of Creams, Yker Acres, Chow Haul Mobile Restaurant, and El Oasis Del Norte. Plus, Love Creamery will be serving ice cream.

Also in this week’s Midwest Roasters Coffee Conversation, Marketing Manager Jane Pederson chats about the new Gowns of Glensheen exhibit on display in the mansion through Labor Day.