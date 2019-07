DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

According to the police department, 15-year-old Evalynn Goldberg was last seen wearing her McDonald’s uniform in the Zenith Terrace area.

She is described as a white female with dyed black hair, brown eyes, 5’7” and weighing 144 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.