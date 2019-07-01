Evers Facing Pressure to Sign Wisconsin Budget

His Deadline is Friday

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers is facing pressure to sign the state budget as passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republicans are calling for him to sign it into law and on Monday, a group representing long-term care facilities also urged Evers to sign it.

LeadingAge Wisconsin on Monday cited nearly $234 million more for long-term care in the two-year budget as a reason for Evers to sign it into law. The group represents more than 200 nursing homes, facilities for the developmentally disabled, independent and assisted living facilities, and community service agencies.

Evers has not said whether he will sign the budget with partial vetoes or reject the entire spending plan, something that has not happened since the state moved to its current budgeting system in 1931. His deadline is Friday.