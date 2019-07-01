Find Waldo At Local Businesses in West Duluth and Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Where’s Waldo? Well he’s back in Duluth.

Here’s your chance to find him as the iconic children’s book character visits local businesses in West Duluth and Lincoln Park.

For the whole month of July participants can stop by Zenith Bookstore to pick up a “Find Waldo” passport.

Visit any of the 20 participating businesses to collect stamps on your passport once you spot Waldo.

The publisher of the children’s book started the activity campaign nearly thirty years ago to help show support for local businesses across the country.

“We have such a strong business community here in West Duluth also in Lincoln Park. I felt like this was the perfect neighborhood for something like this that would succeed and be fun for people. Also get people to West Duluth,” Zenith Bookstore manager Nikki Silvestrini.

The last day to find Waldo is July 31st. All participants are eligible for prizes. A prize drawing will be on August 3rd.

Click here for a list of businesses on Waldo’s trip around Duluth.