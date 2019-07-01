Huskies Open Seven Game Homestand With Loss to Rox

Duluth struck first but couldn't do enough to get the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies opened a seven game homestand on Monday night with a loss, falling to St. Cloud Rox 8-3.

The Huskeis got on the board first, as Collin Hopkins scored on a Nic Kent groundout in the third to give them the lead. But the Rox would get things going in the next few innings, scoring all eight runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The Huskies got two back in the bottom of the sixth but it wasn’t enough.

Kent went 1-for-3 on the night with an RBI. The Huskies and Rox will meet again on Tuesday at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.