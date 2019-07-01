Superior Fire Department Finally Moves into New Headquarters

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new fire station for the Superior Fire Department has been in the works for several years.

Now they have finally moved into a new state of the art headquarters.

The Superior Fire Department has now transitioned from 10,000 square feet to more than double the space.

The new facility will provide a lot more room to store equipment and supplies.

It features multiple individual living quarters to accommodate male and female firefighters.

The new building also has a training tower which can be used for all kinds of training exercises.

“Its designed for what we do. It’s designed and laid out exactly how the firefighters wanted it laid out. That’s how this project started,” said Chief Steve Panger.

Battalion Chief Howard Huber has spent nearly 15 years with the fire department.

He says it’s amazing to witness the changes over the years.

“It’s been really exciting over my career to watch the evolution of this fire department,” said Huber.

“The improvements in equipment and now facilities has really helped us deliver a better service to the community.”

The new facility also features a new training room along with the tower.

It also has a fully equipped gym and large kitchen.

The building isn’t quite finished yet. There are a few minor fixes to take care of.

It is expected to be fully completed by September.

The Superior Fire Fepartment plans to host an open house once the station is complete.

The old fire station is in the process of being torn down. It should be finished by the end of the week.