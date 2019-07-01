The 2019 Rainbow Gathering Officially Begins in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

The National Rainbow Gathering is July 1-7.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis.- The 2019 Rainbow Family Gathering has officially begun.

Through July 7, nearly 10 thousand people are expected to gather in the Chequamegon–Nicolet national forest to have fun, find fellowship, and to pray for world peace.

The cars are no joke. Space is limited when thousands from around the country gather in one spot.

“Everybody’s a poet, everybody’s a philosopher. There’s a job and everybody’s somebody, somewhere somehow,” first time Rainbow Gatherer “Brandon” said.

Brandon is from Michigan. His favorite part has been the good eats.

“A lot of the food that comes here is either dumpster dived or donated,” Brandon said.

The campsite’s like a small village. There’s a kids camp, first aid. Everyone has their part.

“People are working together around here. We make sure no one gets hurt.”

Police are constantly driving around the campsite to monitor action on site.

“The idea that we would come in here and screw this land up and make it a big stomp out mud pit… That’s not true,” Brandon said.

There’s been no formal report of any major incidents at the campsite since people started gathering.

“I feel like there’s actually some cohesion between law enforcement and the hippies so to speak,” Brandon said. “People are just loving and just open and caring and look out for each other.”

One concern of the gathering was rainbow people budding heads with the nearby community, but several people at the campsite said the surrounding towns have been very welcoming in the last couple of weeks. The rainbow people are looking forward to their week in Wisconsin.