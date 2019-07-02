An Opportunity To Give

Duluth Salvation Army now accepting donations for 'Open Your Heart' campaign.

DULUTH, Minn.- Throughout the month of July, a portion of donations made to the Duluth Salvation Army will be matched through a grant from an organization called “Open Your Heart To The Hungry and Homeless”.

Organization leaders say the summer months are extra hard on low income families, with their children out of school. Organizations say while donations like canned goods are great, writing a check can be more impactful.

“When somebody donates money to our food pantry, we can get the food at a lower cost from the food bank versus if they were to go grab food and bring it in. We can get a lot more food for the dollar”, said Lindsay Williams, Salvation Army Case Manager.

Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s Office on 27th Avenue West or click here to make an online donation.