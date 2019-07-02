Benedictine Living Community of Duluth Introduces New People Mover

Dozens of residents at the facility came together for an ice cream party to welcome in the new vehicle.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of residents at the Benedictine Living Community of Duluth gathered together for the blessing of the senior apartment’s new people mover.

The eight-seater golf cart is designed to help residents explore the nearly 200 acres of their campus, and allows residents to stay on the move.

“As we age, many people, all the people here had very vibrant lives so as they come to a little older stage in their life they become a little restricted physically so this gives them a chance to enjoy some of the things that they enjoyed in the past,” said Merry Wallin, the Foundation Development Director of the Benedictine Living Community.

A generous donor gave the people mover to the facility and it will also be used to allow residents to take in a St. Scholastica sports game, or even explore the 125-year-old monastery.