Boaters Gearing Up for the Fourth

At Spirit Lake Marina, people were out enjoying a hot day on the water.

DULUTH, Minn. – Boaters around the Northland are heading to their marinas to get their respective boats ready for the Fourth of July.

At Spirit Lake Marina and Duluth, many people were out in their campers, houseboats, and RVs taking in the sun and working on their boats.

For one couple is planning on boating to Bayfron Festival Park for the Trampled by Turtles this weekend, being in the water is in their blood.

“Swim, play we also have a houseboat so we get all of our friends together and just enjoy the water and enjoy company and family,I grew up boating and I just love it, I think it’s just a quintessential Minnesotan thing to do,” said Adrianne Blazevic.

As always the lakes and rivers will be busy for the holiday weekend so be cognizant of all rules while out on the water.