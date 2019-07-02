Camping Sites Beginning To Fill Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Campgrounds across the Northland are beginning to fill up as the Fourth of July is just days away.

The Indian Point Campground is about half full right now. Campers who just pulled in to start their vacation here in Duluth say it’s great to escape their routines and get outdoors for a few days.

“It’s like a home away from home. We love it up here. We get away from the being at the race at home and everybody there. We don’t know anyone here, so it’s kind of nice”, said Lorie Williams.

