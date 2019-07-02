Duluth Waterfront Getting Set Up for Fourth of July Fun

Some events can draw up to 10,000 people every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Waterfront is often a popular spot to spend the Fourth of July.

And this year is no different.

Crews spent most of the day building tents and setting up fencing over at Bayfront Park for the festivities.

This year, the park is kicking off five straight days of fun events including Hairball and the Fourth of July Fest.

Every year some of the events, like the Trampled by Turtles concert, draws nearly ten thousand people to Bayfront.

As these large events continue to grow, it can be a big job to make it happen.

“It takes a village. It’s probably close to a couple hundred people that are intimately involved all the way from vendors, to promoters, to the bands themselves,” said Bayfront Park Festival Director Jeff Stark.

“Its like putting together a small village. We’ll probably have the size of Cloquet or Hermantown here a couple of the nights.”

The Thomas Carnival is about 50% done with setting up rides in the DECC parking lot for this Fourth of July.

Every year the carnival travels to different cities up I–35.

Duluth has been one of many stops along the way since the late 1960’s.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for all the fans of the Fourth of July because of all the fireworks and big entertainment at the Bayfront. We are right close to that. It’s a pretty thrilling thing. We really enjoy coming to Duluth,” said Carnival President John Hanschen.

Visitors can expect twenty rides for the entire family to enjoy.

New this year is the Puppy Roll ride.

And just like any other year visitors can enjoy some tasty carnival foods.

Hairball is the first to kick off the festivities at Bayfront Park.

The concert starts at 5:30 pm and the carnival also opens at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Ride Wristbands are available for 25 bucks.