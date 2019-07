Fifth Inning the Difference as Huskies top Rox

The Duluth Huskies snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over St. Cloud.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies scored six runs in the fifth inning as they came back to defeat St. Cloud 8-7 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Alex Tappen led the Huskies with three RBI while Wade Meckler and Nic Kent each scored twice for Duluth, who snapped a four-game skid. They’ll look for back-to-back wins tomorrow night as they host Willmar.