Fire Department Offers Key Tips To Remain Safe Over 4th of July

A good refresher with the 4th of July just days away

DULUTH, Minn.- Fireworks start an average of almost 19,000 fires in America every year, and with the 4th of July almost here it’s not a bad idea to have a refresher course of firework safety.

In 2017, U.S. Hospital Emergency Rooms treated an estimated 13,000 people for fireworks related injuries, but there’s ways to prevent being part of that statistic.

Even small fireworks can be potentially dangerous. Sparklers can burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees.

“If you are going to make sure you aren’t impaired by drugs or alcohol and you are using them in a safe place, an open area or a parking lot. Somewhere where there is not things around or things that can burn”, said Marnie Grondahl, Interim Deputy Chief for the City of Duluth.

Grondahl also states that “people still really enjoy fireworks and they still like to buy fireworks. It’s just sometimes people use them not in a safe manner”.

However, the best advice is just leaving it to the pros to handle the fireworks.

“People should really leave the fireworks to the experts. Duluth puts on a great firework show every 4th”, said Grondahl.

Other expert tips include using a long lighter to light fireworks, never relighting a dud, and most importantly, disposing of spent fireworks in water or sand.