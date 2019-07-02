Fourth Fest Coming to Bayfront Festival Park This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s annual Fourth Fest is coming to Bayfront Festival Park in just a few short days.

Gates for the even open at 4:00 p.m., musical performances start at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10:10 p.m.

This year’s musical guests include Born Too Late, Superior Siren, The Slamming Doors, and headliner Junk FM.

Dozens of food and craft vendors will be throughout the park and admission is free to the public.

The City is reminding the public “that no bottles, outside food, coolers, weapons or animals are allowed at Bayfront Park (certified service animals will be allowed, but please understand that there will be loud booms from the firework display). One empty water bottle per patron will be allowed in the park. Water stations are located inside the park across from portable restroom units.”

For more information about the Fourth Fest you can visit: https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/fourth-fest/.