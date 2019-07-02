Local Meat Shop Get a Rush of Customers Prepping for Fourth of July

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Meats say has been incredibly busy this week with customers pouring into get their favorite meats, just in time for some Independence Day grilling.

For past week staff at have been making more than 1,000 pounds of brats a day to prep for the holiday rush.

They say the steaks are also very popular this year.

The manager says it is a pleasure to help customers get what they need to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“It makes you feel pretty good. I’m glad people can rely on us and know they can come here for a good quality product,” said Benjamin Buchanan.

Superior Meats typically sells between 40 to 60 different flavored varieties of brats every Fourth of July holiday.