Maritime Improv Crew to Host Performance Saturday at Fitger’s

The Crew Performs in the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger's in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – “Belly Laughs” is set to light off fireworks in the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s Saturday, June 6.

The Maritime Improv Crew offers a hilarious PG 13 long form improve show once a month in the theater.

Shows begin at 7:00 p.m. and end early enough to still get to bed at a decent time!

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students at the door.

Early bird tickets for $10 can be purchased by clicking here.