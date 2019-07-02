Maritime Improv Crew to Host Performance Saturday at Fitger’s
The Crew Performs in the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger's in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – “Belly Laughs” is set to light off fireworks in the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s Saturday, June 6.
The Maritime Improv Crew offers a hilarious PG 13 long form improve show once a month in the theater.
Shows begin at 7:00 p.m. and end early enough to still get to bed at a decent time!
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students at the door.
Early bird tickets for $10 can be purchased by clicking here.