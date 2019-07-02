Rich Windt Named New Greyhounds Girls Basketball Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East athletic director Shawn Roed announced Tuesday that Rich Windt has been named the new head coach of the girls basketball team.

Windt brings to the Greyhounds 17 years of experience, including the past four years leading the Northwestern girls team to 66 wins in that time span. Windt is a UWS graduate, playing two years of college baseball and serving as the assistant coach for the women’s basketball team for one year. He is currently a teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School.