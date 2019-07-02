So Long to the Old Superior Fire Station

The new state of the art facility is more than twice the size of the old station.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s in with the new and out with the old.

The former Superior Fire station was finally torn down this week after the department moved into its new state of the art facility.

Crews will spend some time sorting through debris and taking out recyclables such as iron.

The bulldozed site will free up more space for a larger parking lot and a storage unit for the fire department.

The Superior Fire Chief says the tear down has been bittersweet for many of the firefighters.

“I think for some especially those who have worked there a very long time, you feel a little sad to see it go down,” said Chief Steve Panger.

“They are excited to see the new chapter in the fire department and the ability to have a new building and work out of a new building.”

Debris cleanup is happening this week.

The new parking lot install is expected to start next week.