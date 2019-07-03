2019 Northland Fourth of July Festivities
Events Across the Northland for the 4th of July
Minnesota:
Aurora
July 3:
- Quilt Show from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Kids’ Carnival and Amazing Charles Balloon Sculpturist from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- First Annual Eino Koivisto & Terry Koivisto Vintage Car & Motorcycle Show on Main Street from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Evening Patriotic Parade at 5:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Diamonds & Dreams from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Night Shift from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Press Camp Band at 9:00 p.m.
- National Anthem at 9:55 p.m.
- Spectacular Fireworks Show from Red Top at 10:00 p.m.
July 4:
- Children’s Parade at 12:30 p.m.
- Live Music by Bitter Sweet from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For a full list of events visit https://celebrateauroramn.com/patriotic-days/?fbclid=IwAR2nsQyH8MphirLUY82FCVFPDfqWp63EbXEPsG64QHBEJ_EmgDKTjEFerAM
Biwabik
July 4:
- 5K Family Walk/Run at 8:00 a.m.
- Patriotic Parade at 1:00 p.m.
- Athletic Events at 2:00 p.m.
- 122nd Anniversary Callithumpian Parade at 7:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.cityofbiwabik.com/index.asp?SEC=952D761F-3D11-4CBC-AA5A-D12694CC2890&DE=E6BDA9B8-B45D-42F0-A253-717E9B9686C7&Type=B_BASIC
Cloquet
July 4:
- Cloquet Sawdust 5k Walk/Run at 8:00 a.m.
- Veterans Celebration Parade at 10:40 a.m.
- Family Fun in Veterans Park with Live Music from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Fourth of July Car Show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Teen scavenger hunt, pony rides, family games, bouncy castles starting at 12:00 p.m. in Veterans Park
- Veterans Park Dash for Cash at 12:45 p.m.
- Veterans Park Face Painting from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Veterans Park Amazing Charles Magic Show at 7:00 p.m.
- Veterans Park Outdoor Movie – Christopher Robin at 8:45 p.m.
- Fireworks over the St. Louis River at 10:10 p.m.
For more event information you can visit https://www.visitcloquet.com/4th-of-july-celebration
Duluth
July 3:
- Party in the Park with Hairball. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. music starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the show. https://www.facebook.com/events/433371804105825/
July 4:
- Fourth Fest starts at 4:00 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park
- Music start at 4:30 p.m.: Born Too Late, The Slamming Doors, Superior Sirens, and Junk FM
- Fireworks at 10:10 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/fourth-fest/
Ely
July 4:
- Picnic in Whiteside Park from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Needle in a Haystack at 11:30 a.m.
- Children’s Games Ticket Sales at 12:00 p.m.
- YL Mattress Races at 12:00 p.m.
- Parade at 1:00 p.m.
- Activities & Games in the Park from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Family Fun Races (all ages) at 2:30 p.m.
- Ely City Band in the Band Shell at 3:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:10 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.ely.org/mn/events/july-4th-parade-fireworks/
Eveleth
July 3:
- Street Dance with music by “Merchants of Swill” from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
July 4:
- Parade with Grand Marshals Jim & Bonnie Keller starts at 9:30 a.m.
- Enjoy a variety of food and novelty items throughout the downtown area
- ‘Food trucks’: Cappy’s Kettle Corn, Saigon Café, Becky’s Oriental Foods, High on the Hog, Snicker’s Pizza, Barb’s Fried Bread, B Street Tacos, and Mini Donuts
For more information you can visit https://www.eveleth4thofjuly.com/
Gilbert
July 3:
- Parade featuring North Star Shrine Cycle Patrol, Shrine Motor Patrol and Shrine Dune Biggies starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
July 4:
- Kiddie Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
- Races and Games to follow the kiddie parade
July 5:
- Street Dance from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Grand Marais
July 4:
- Ice Cream Social at the First Congregational Church starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Bazillions play in Harbor Park at 7:00 p.m.
- Fireworks over Grand Marais Harbor at 10:00 p.m.
For more information visit https://www.lutsenresort.com/event/grand-marais-4th-july-celebration-fireworks/
Grand Rapids
July 4:
- Fireworks at Pokegama Golf Course at 10:00 p.m.
- Arrowhead Transit will provide free bussing from Essentia Health Grand Rapids Clinic parking lot beginning at 8:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://visitgrandrapids.com/events-directory/grand-rapids-4th-of-july/
Hill City
July 4:
- Lutheran Church Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Fourth of July Parade starting at 10:45 a.m.
- Children’s street games, egg toss, pudding eating contest, and turtle races following the parade
- Lefty’s Kids Games from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Hill City Majorettes Performance at 1:30 p.m.
- Pie Auction at 2:00 p.m.
- Bean Bag Tourney – Knuckleheads at 2:00 p.m.
- Brittany Lee from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Fireworks Show – Hill Lake Park at DUSK
- Last Call Entertainment at 10:30 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://visitgrandrapids.com/events-directory/hill-city-4th-of-july/
Keewatin
July 4:
- Kid’s Games in the Park starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Kiddie Parade at 1:00 p.m.
- Grand Parade at 2:00 p.m.
July 5:
- Wrestling from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Street Dance featuring the band the Shirts and Skins begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at DUSK
Moose Lake
July 3:
- Kiddie/Bicycle Parade at 10:00 a.m.
- Community Band Performance at 7:00 p.m.
July 4
- Pancakes in the Park from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Flea Market at Riverside Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Independence Day Parade at 10:00 a.m.
- Sloppy Joe Lunch & Pie and Ice Cream Social from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Old Fashioned Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Lake Theatre Free Movie – E.T. from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- BINGO by the American Legion from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at Moose Lake City Park at 10:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit http://www.mooselakechamber.com/4th-of-july.php
Mountain Iron
July 4:
- Coffee an’ Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Float & Costume Judging at 9:15 a.m.
- Parade Starts at 9:30 a.m.
- Kids races, sawdust pile, water balloon toss, limbo contest, sack races and more following the Parade at the Football Field
- Cash Bingo from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://mtniron.com/city-of-mtn-iron-4th-of-july-celebration/
Nashwauk
July 3:
- Craft Show, Flea Market & Rummage Sale from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Car Show on Main Street from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Kid Activities from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fireworks start at DUSK
July 4:
- Red Rock Run registration begins at 7:00 a.m.
- Craft Show, Flea Market & Rummage Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Heritage Days Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Grand Parade at 12:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.cityofnashwauk.com/index.asp?SEC=046EAD8E-6A24-4449-B4B6-FF0B2E8BF61E&DE=FD6B8FE7-6466-4A5A-800C-99A1AAD754BF&Type=B_BASIC
Tofte
July 4:
- Breakfast Pizzas from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Tofte Trek at 9:00 a.m.
- Festivities begin! Live music, arts & crafts show, dunk tank, BINGO, fabulous food, and beer garden begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Parade at 2:00 p.m.
- Citizen of the Year at 3:00 p.m.
- Spaghetti Dinner at 5:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.toftemn.com/events.htm
Tower/Soudan
July 4:
- Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- 37th Vermilion Walk & Run starts at 8:00 a.m.
- Fireworks at DUSK from the North Hill
July 5:
- Community Picnic from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.lakevermilionchamber.com/tower-4th-of-july
Two Harbors
July 4:
- Pie by the Rustic Inn from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Pulled pork and drinks from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Live music outside the Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Patriotic Concert in the Thomas Owens Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks over the Harbor at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://www.northshorevisitor.com/events/two-harbors-4th-of-july/
Virginia
July 4:
- Calithumpian Parade in Olcott Park begins at 9:00 a.m.
- Snacks, scavenger hunt and prizes following the parade
- Fireworks at DUSK on the shores of Silver Lake
Wisconsin/Michigan:
Ashland
July 4:
- Sunrise Salute at 6:00 a.m.
- Brat/hot dog stand on Courthouse Lawn from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 4th of July Cookout at the Chequamegon Food Co-Op from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Ashland
- Great Lakes Insurance Block Party with Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Chequamegon Bay Concert Band at Memorial Park at 8:00 p.m.
- Fire Run at 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. overlooking Chequamegon Bay
For more information you can visit https://www.visitashland.com/events/4th-of-july-celebrations/
Bayfield/Madeline Island Area
July 4:
- 4th of July Celebration and Parade from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m.
- The last boat to the island will be at 11:00 p.m. and the last boat off of the island will be at 11:30 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.madelineisland.com/4th-july-featured/ or https://www.travelwisconsin.com/events/fairs-festivals/bayfield-4th-of-july-festivities-40964
Bessemer
July 4:
- Children’s Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.
- Bessemer’s Giant 4th of July Parade begins at 7:00 p.m.
- ‘Thunder on the Mountain’ Fireworks Display begins at 10:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/Bessemer4th/events/?ref=page_internal
Cable
July 4:
- Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- C.A.R.E 5K & 10K Walk/Run starts at 8:00 a.m.
- Cable Area Lions Club Parade & Picnic starts at 11:00 a.m.
- Fireworks begin at DUSK
For more information you can visit http://www.cable4fun.com/events/4th-july-annual-celebration
Glidden
July 4:
- 4th of July Parade begins at 11:00 a.m.
- BINGO from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Old Timers vs. Glidden Orioles Baseball Game starts at 2:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at Hart Ball Field at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1037723309627836
Gordon
July 5:
- 12th Annual Thrift Sales & Flea Market from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- WGMO Live Broadcast from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- 1st Annual GGNFD Bags Tournament at 4:00 p.m.
July 6
- Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Gordon Memorial 5K starts at 8:05 a.m.
- Vendors & Crafters Downtown Gordon begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Ice Cream Social from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Dunk Tank from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Car Show in Downtown Gordon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Parade in Downtown Gordon begins at 2:00 p.m.
- Family Fun Games including a pie-eating contest from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Duck Race – Eau Clair River at 4:00 p.m.
- Kid’s Games and Races at Warner Park at 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music by EveRoad from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
- Fireworks at Warner Park/Mooney Ball Field AFTER DARK
For more information you can visit http://www.gordonwi.us.com/gnd.htm
Hayward
July 4:
- Family Picnic, children’s games, refreshments, food, and baseball at the Hayward Intermediate & Primary School Grounds begin at 5:00 p.m.
- Hayward Hawks annual game at the Larry Somerville Field adjacent to the school
- Fireworks begin at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/events/fairs-festivals/hayward-civic-club-4th-of-july-celebration-39858
Lake Nebagamon
July 3:
- Live Music with “John and Andy” from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
July 4:
- Sunrise Church Service at 10:30 a.m.
- Vendor fair in Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Kids Games at 1:00 p.m.
- DJ music/Open mic at 2:00 p.m.
- Parade at 4:00 p.m.
- Boat Parade at 7:00 p.m.
- Live Music/Street Dance with “The County” from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Fireworks Show at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://www.superiorchamber.org/events/details/lake-nebagamon-fourth-of-july-17688
Mellen
July 4:
- 5 Mile and 2 Mile Bellringer Run/Walk begin at 8:30 a.m.
- Pancake Breakfast at the Holy Rosary Church from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Kiddie Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.
- Money Scramble starts at 10:00 a.m.
- Pie Social starts at 10:00 a.m.
- Parade starts at 12:00 p.m.
- Expos vs. Miners at Memorial Field starts at 2:00 p.m.
- Fireworks from Water Tank Hill begins at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://www.mellenwi.com/calendar/
Sarona/Long Lake
July 4:
- Fireworks begin at DUSK off the Big Island.
For more information you can visit https://longlakewisconsin.org/events/
Shell Lake
July 3:
- Block Party and Street Dance starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at DUSK at Memorial Park
For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShellLakeChamber/
Stone Lake
July 4:
- 4th of July Celebration at Lions Park from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Fireworks display at DUSK
For more information you can visit https://stonelakewi.com/event-directory/
Superior
July 4:
- 4th of July Parade starts at 11:00 a.m.
- 3rd Annual Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- First Annual Lady Liberty Pinup Contest starts at 2:00 p.m.
- Superior Singers start at 1:00 p.m.
- Mount Rushmore Live Presented by Inter City Oil from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Food Vendors at Barker’s Island Festival park starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Live Music – Jack & Bella from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Crescent Moon from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at Barker’s Island starts at DUSK
Fore more information you can visit https://www.superiorchamber.org/events/details/superior-4th-of-july-celebration-17671