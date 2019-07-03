2019 Northland Fourth of July Festivities

Minnesota:

Aurora

July 3:

Quilt Show from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kids’ Carnival and Amazing Charles Balloon Sculpturist from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First Annual Eino Koivisto & Terry Koivisto Vintage Car & Motorcycle Show on Main Street from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Evening Patriotic Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Live Music: Diamonds & Dreams from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Night Shift from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Press Camp Band at 9:00 p.m.

National Anthem at 9:55 p.m.

Spectacular Fireworks Show from Red Top at 10:00 p.m.

July 4:

Children’s Parade at 12:30 p.m.

Live Music by Bitter Sweet from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For a full list of events visit https://celebrateauroramn.com/patriotic-days/?fbclid=IwAR2nsQyH8MphirLUY82FCVFPDfqWp63EbXEPsG64QHBEJ_EmgDKTjEFerAM

Biwabik

July 4:

5K Family Walk/Run at 8:00 a.m.

Patriotic Parade at 1:00 p.m.

Athletic Events at 2:00 p.m.

122nd Anniversary Callithumpian Parade at 7:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.cityofbiwabik.com/index.asp?SEC=952D761F-3D11-4CBC-AA5A-D12694CC2890&DE=E6BDA9B8-B45D-42F0-A253-717E9B9686C7&Type=B_BASIC

Cloquet

July 4:

Cloquet Sawdust 5k Walk/Run at 8:00 a.m.

Veterans Celebration Parade at 10:40 a.m.

Family Fun in Veterans Park with Live Music from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Car Show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Teen scavenger hunt, pony rides, family games, bouncy castles starting at 12:00 p.m. in Veterans Park

Veterans Park Dash for Cash at 12:45 p.m.

Veterans Park Face Painting from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Veterans Park Amazing Charles Magic Show at 7:00 p.m.

Veterans Park Outdoor Movie – Christopher Robin at 8:45 p.m.

Fireworks over the St. Louis River at 10:10 p.m.

For more event information you can visit https://www.visitcloquet.com/4th-of-july-celebration

Duluth

July 3:

Party in the Park with Hairball. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the show. https://www.facebook.com/events/433371804105825/

July 4:

Fourth Fest starts at 4:00 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park

Music start at 4:30 p.m.: Born Too Late, The Slamming Doors, Superior Sirens, and Junk FM

Fireworks at 10:10 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://bayfrontfestivalpark.com/fourth-fest/

Ely

July 4:

Picnic in Whiteside Park from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Needle in a Haystack at 11:30 a.m.

Children’s Games Ticket Sales at 12:00 p.m.

YL Mattress Races at 12:00 p.m.

Parade at 1:00 p.m.

Activities & Games in the Park from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Family Fun Races (all ages) at 2:30 p.m.

Ely City Band in the Band Shell at 3:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:10 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.ely.org/mn/events/july-4th-parade-fireworks/

Eveleth

July 3:

Street Dance with music by “Merchants of Swill” from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

July 4:

Parade with Grand Marshals Jim & Bonnie Keller starts at 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy a variety of food and novelty items throughout the downtown area

‘Food trucks’: Cappy’s Kettle Corn, Saigon Café, Becky’s Oriental Foods, High on the Hog, Snicker’s Pizza, Barb’s Fried Bread, B Street Tacos, and Mini Donuts

For more information you can visit https://www.eveleth4thofjuly.com/

Gilbert

July 3:

Parade featuring North Star Shrine Cycle Patrol, Shrine Motor Patrol and Shrine Dune Biggies starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

July 4:

Kiddie Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

Races and Games to follow the kiddie parade

July 5:

Street Dance from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Grand Marais

July 4:

Ice Cream Social at the First Congregational Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Bazillions play in Harbor Park at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks over Grand Marais Harbor at 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.lutsenresort.com/event/grand-marais-4th-july-celebration-fireworks/

Grand Rapids

July 4:

Fireworks at Pokegama Golf Course at 10:00 p.m.

Arrowhead Transit will provide free bussing from Essentia Health Grand Rapids Clinic parking lot beginning at 8:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://visitgrandrapids.com/events-directory/grand-rapids-4th-of-july/

Hill City

July 4:

Lutheran Church Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Fourth of July Parade starting at 10:45 a.m.

Children’s street games, egg toss, pudding eating contest, and turtle races following the parade

Lefty’s Kids Games from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hill City Majorettes Performance at 1:30 p.m.

Pie Auction at 2:00 p.m.

Bean Bag Tourney – Knuckleheads at 2:00 p.m.

Brittany Lee from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks Show – Hill Lake Park at DUSK

Last Call Entertainment at 10:30 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://visitgrandrapids.com/events-directory/hill-city-4th-of-july/

Keewatin

July 4:

Kid’s Games in the Park starting at 10:00 a.m.

Kiddie Parade at 1:00 p.m.

Grand Parade at 2:00 p.m.

July 5:

Wrestling from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Street Dance featuring the band the Shirts and Skins begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at DUSK

Moose Lake

July 3:

Kiddie/Bicycle Parade at 10:00 a.m.

Community Band Performance at 7:00 p.m.

July 4

Pancakes in the Park from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Flea Market at Riverside Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Independence Day Parade at 10:00 a.m.

Sloppy Joe Lunch & Pie and Ice Cream Social from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Old Fashioned Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lake Theatre Free Movie – E.T. from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

BINGO by the American Legion from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks at Moose Lake City Park at 10:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit http://www.mooselakechamber.com/4th-of-july.php

Mountain Iron

July 4:

Coffee an’ Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Float & Costume Judging at 9:15 a.m.

Parade Starts at 9:30 a.m.

Kids races, sawdust pile, water balloon toss, limbo contest, sack races and more following the Parade at the Football Field

Cash Bingo from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://mtniron.com/city-of-mtn-iron-4th-of-july-celebration/

Nashwauk

July 3:

Craft Show, Flea Market & Rummage Sale from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Car Show on Main Street from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kid Activities from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks start at DUSK

July 4:

Red Rock Run registration begins at 7:00 a.m.

Craft Show, Flea Market & Rummage Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Heritage Days Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Grand Parade at 12:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.cityofnashwauk.com/index.asp?SEC=046EAD8E-6A24-4449-B4B6-FF0B2E8BF61E&DE=FD6B8FE7-6466-4A5A-800C-99A1AAD754BF&Type=B_BASIC

Tofte

July 4:

Breakfast Pizzas from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tofte Trek at 9:00 a.m.

Festivities begin! Live music, arts & crafts show, dunk tank, BINGO, fabulous food, and beer garden begins at 11:00 a.m.

Parade at 2:00 p.m.

Citizen of the Year at 3:00 p.m.

Spaghetti Dinner at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.toftemn.com/events.htm

Tower/Soudan

July 4:

Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

37 th Vermilion Walk & Run starts at 8:00 a.m.

Vermilion Walk & Run starts at 8:00 a.m. Fireworks at DUSK from the North Hill

July 5:

Community Picnic from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.lakevermilionchamber.com/tower-4th-of-july

Two Harbors

July 4:

Pie by the Rustic Inn from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pulled pork and drinks from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Live music outside the Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Patriotic Concert in the Thomas Owens Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks over the Harbor at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://www.northshorevisitor.com/events/two-harbors-4th-of-july/

Virginia

July 4:

Calithumpian Parade in Olcott Park begins at 9:00 a.m.

Snacks, scavenger hunt and prizes following the parade

Fireworks at DUSK on the shores of Silver Lake

Wisconsin/Michigan:

Ashland

July 4:

Sunrise Salute at 6:00 a.m.

Brat/hot dog stand on Courthouse Lawn from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

4 th of July Cookout at the Chequamegon Food Co-Op from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

of July Cookout at the Chequamegon Food Co-Op from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Ashland

Great Lakes Insurance Block Party with Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chequamegon Bay Concert Band at Memorial Park at 8:00 p.m.

Fire Run at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. overlooking Chequamegon Bay

For more information you can visit https://www.visitashland.com/events/4th-of-july-celebrations/

Bayfield/Madeline Island Area

July 4:

4 th of July Celebration and Parade from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

of July Celebration and Parade from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m.

The last boat to the island will be at 11:00 p.m. and the last boat off of the island will be at 11:30 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.madelineisland.com/4th-july-featured/ or https://www.travelwisconsin.com/events/fairs-festivals/bayfield-4th-of-july-festivities-40964

Bessemer

July 4:

Children’s Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.

Bessemer’s Giant 4 th of July Parade begins at 7:00 p.m.

of July Parade begins at 7:00 p.m. ‘Thunder on the Mountain’ Fireworks Display begins at 10:00 p.m.

For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/Bessemer4th/events/?ref=page_internal

Cable

July 4:

Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

C.A.R.E 5K & 10K Walk/Run starts at 8:00 a.m.

Cable Area Lions Club Parade & Picnic starts at 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks begin at DUSK

For more information you can visit http://www.cable4fun.com/events/4th-july-annual-celebration

Glidden

July 4:

4 th of July Parade begins at 11:00 a.m.

of July Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. BINGO from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Old Timers vs. Glidden Orioles Baseball Game starts at 2:00 p.m.

Fireworks at Hart Ball Field at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1037723309627836

Gordon

July 5:

12 th Annual Thrift Sales & Flea Market from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Annual Thrift Sales & Flea Market from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. WGMO Live Broadcast from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1st Annual GGNFD Bags Tournament at 4:00 p.m.

July 6

Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gordon Memorial 5K starts at 8:05 a.m.

Vendors & Crafters Downtown Gordon begins at 8:30 a.m.

Ice Cream Social from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dunk Tank from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Car Show in Downtown Gordon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Parade in Downtown Gordon begins at 2:00 p.m.

Family Fun Games including a pie-eating contest from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Duck Race – Eau Clair River at 4:00 p.m.

Kid’s Games and Races at Warner Park at 7:30 p.m.

Live Music by EveRoad from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Fireworks at Warner Park/Mooney Ball Field AFTER DARK

For more information you can visit http://www.gordonwi.us.com/gnd.htm

Hayward

July 4:

Family Picnic, children’s games, refreshments, food, and baseball at the Hayward Intermediate & Primary School Grounds begin at 5:00 p.m.

Hayward Hawks annual game at the Larry Somerville Field adjacent to the school

Fireworks begin at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/events/fairs-festivals/hayward-civic-club-4th-of-july-celebration-39858

Lake Nebagamon

July 3:

Live Music with “John and Andy” from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

July 4:

Sunrise Church Service at 10:30 a.m.

Vendor fair in Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kids Games at 1:00 p.m.

DJ music/Open mic at 2:00 p.m.

Parade at 4:00 p.m.

Boat Parade at 7:00 p.m.

Live Music/Street Dance with “The County” from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Fireworks Show at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://www.superiorchamber.org/events/details/lake-nebagamon-fourth-of-july-17688

Mellen

July 4:

5 Mile and 2 Mile Bellringer Run/Walk begin at 8:30 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast at the Holy Rosary Church from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Kiddie Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.

Money Scramble starts at 10:00 a.m.

Pie Social starts at 10:00 a.m.

Parade starts at 12:00 p.m.

Expos vs. Miners at Memorial Field starts at 2:00 p.m.

Fireworks from Water Tank Hill begins at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://www.mellenwi.com/calendar/

Sarona/Long Lake

July 4:

Fireworks begin at DUSK off the Big Island.

For more information you can visit https://longlakewisconsin.org/events/

Shell Lake

July 3:

Block Party and Street Dance starts at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks at DUSK at Memorial Park

For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShellLakeChamber/

Stone Lake

July 4:

4 th of July Celebration at Lions Park from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

of July Celebration at Lions Park from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fireworks display at DUSK

For more information you can visit https://stonelakewi.com/event-directory/

Superior

July 4:

4 th of July Parade starts at 11:00 a.m.

of July Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. 3 rd Annual Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Annual Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. First Annual Lady Liberty Pinup Contest starts at 2:00 p.m.

Superior Singers start at 1:00 p.m.

Mount Rushmore Live Presented by Inter City Oil from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Food Vendors at Barker’s Island Festival park starts at 6:00 p.m.

Live Music – Jack & Bella from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Crescent Moon from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks at Barker’s Island starts at DUSK

Fore more information you can visit https://www.superiorchamber.org/events/details/superior-4th-of-july-celebration-17671