AAA Offers Free Rides To Impaired Drivers

Members and non-members of AAA in Michigan and Wisconsin can use this offer until Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Fourth of July holiday ranks as one of the deadliest holiday periods for drunk driving crashes, and now AAA is working to help curb that trend with a free ride program being offered up in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

AAA is urging anyone celebrating away from home to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, or arrange another form of safe transportation.

That’s where, the AAA program known as ‘Tow To Go’ fit in. It works to transport the driver and their car to a safe location within ten miles.

This service got started back in the late 90’s, but as for the amount of impaired drivers they have helped, the number is quite staggering.

“The tow and go started in 1998 and to this day, we have serviced over 25,000 people that needed our services”, said Tim Kreft, AAA Insurance Agent.

The free service is confidential and available to AAA members and non-members.

“For us, it’s a great service that we can provide to our customers. It’s also available to non–customers that can take advantage of the tow and go”, said Kreft.

This program is only for those in Michigan and Wisconsin, not in Minnesota and lasts until Friday morning.

For more information on this program, click here.