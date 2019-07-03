Crews Set Up for Duluth’s Largest Fireworks Display

DULUTH, Minn. – Fireworks are typically the highlight of everyone’s Fourth of July.

But have your ever wondered what it takes to get ready for a big fireworks display?

To put on Duluth’s largest fireworks display it takes several hands and a few days of set up.

Technicians spent the last couple of days setting UP racks near the lake.

Hundreds of fireworks were loaded and wired together to follow a layout for the big show.

A technician new to the team this year says he learned a lot about the process of creating Duluth’s largest fireworks display.

“You think about big fireworks like this and you never think about the steps that go into the process and actually put it together and how things need to be to a tee,” said Robert Boddiford.

Handling any kind of fireworks can bring up safety concerns.

But the crew says they always keep safety first.

“Its actually pretty safe. We just try and make sure everyone is careful around the fireworks. We have a safety procedure we go through and makes sure everyone follows it,” said pyrotechnician Josiah Poirier.

Every year a team of designers come up with the unique display.

And the technicians use a computerized system to set off the fireworks.

One of the best parts of their job is that they have a front row seat to the show…to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

The fireworks will go off rain or shine this Fourth of July starting at 10:10 pm.