Evers Signs Wisconsin Budget With 78 Partial Vetoes

Evers Signed the Budget Wednesday

(AP Photo)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has made 78 partial vetoes to the state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers signed the budget Wednesday, ignoring pleas from some liberals who wanted the new Democratic governor to reject the entire two-year spending plan.

Evers says he considered doing that, but decided it would be petty and divisive and wouldn’t recognize the good elements of the budget.

Instead, Evers took a more moderate approach, using his broad veto powers to increase the proposed funding for K-12 schools by $87 million. He also eliminated a provision benefiting electric car manufacturer Tesla that was a late addition to the budget.

Republicans had urged Evers to sign the $82 billion budget, which they cast as a compromise. Republicans don’t have the votes to override his vetoes.