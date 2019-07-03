Following The Fireworks Laws

Duluth Police Department offers last minute tips ahead of the Fourth of July

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police want to remind the public of all of the rules when it comes to shooting off fireworks.

Any firework that flies is considered illegal in the state of Minnesota. Authorities say they are hoping Northlanders will take all the rules into consideration to keep problems from happening.

“Leave that to the professionals. Even they take extreme caution. The fireworks are launched off of a barge in the middle of the water so there is very little risk to fire and on top of that they have special training to light those explosives off”, said Ingrid Hornibrook, Public Information Officer for Duluth PD.

Some of the fireworks that can be used in Minnesota include spinners, sparkles, wheels, or any other firework that stays on the ground.