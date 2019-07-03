Fourth of July Festivities Kick Off in Cloquet

Burgers and brats were flipping for the Disabled American Veterans along with preparations for Cloquet's 4th of July parade.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Towns around the Northland are gearing up for Independence Day and Wednesday, Cloquet was getting started as well.

Burgers and brats were flipping for the Disabled American Veterans in the Premiere Theater’s parking lot.

Hundreds of people lined up to support and organization who helps disabled veterans right in their own county.

“It means the world to us. It really does just to know that there’s so many people out there willing to help people that they don’t even know. It’s just so so appreciated that they come out and have a brat and a burger,” said volunteer and DAV member Richard Ekholm.

Elsewhere in Cloquet, one resident says that even though the town and traffic are busy around the Fourth, she loves all that Cloquet does to celebrate America’s independence.

“They offer everything we’re going to have the parade, we’re going to have festivities, car show, fireworks, so really truly Cloquet for being so small we do have it all,” said Deb Fisher who was enjoying a night outside with her friends.

