Local Credit Union Host a BBQ to Raise Money For Second Harvest

100% of proceeds will be donated.

DULUTH, Minn. – Share Advantage credit Union in Duluth fired up the grill for their annual fundraising barbecue to help raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

For six bucks visitors could get a burger or a brat with a bag of chips.

Even Root beer floats were on the menu for a cool down on such a warm day.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest.

Share Advantage also plans to match the money raised.

“The credit union philosophy is people helping people. So we just really embrace that here at Share Advantage,” said Vice President Kim Stein.

This is the eleventh year the credit union has hosted the fundraising event to support Second Harvest.