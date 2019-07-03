New Apartment Complex Proposed for Endion Neighborhood

A Public Hearing Will be Held on July 9

DULUTH, Minn. – A new apartment building is being proposed in the 2200 Block of South Street directly next to the Endi apartment complex on London Road.

Launch Properties, based out of Minneapolis, says the four to six story apartment building would hold 98 units with roughly 84 interior parking spaces for automobiles, 5 interior motorcycle spaces and 19 additional outdoor spaces.

The Duluth Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on July 9 at 4:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

Launch Properties’ portfolio also includes Aspen Dental and Starbucks near the Miller Hill Crossroad near the mall.