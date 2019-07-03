Old Duluth Church Could Become New Duluth Restaurant

Two brothers are working to convert the old Bethany Lutheran Church into a full service restaurant.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new restaurant could be coming to Duluth, in a more unorthodox location.

Brothers Chuck and Robert Bagley are working on turning the old Bethany Lutheran Church on the 2300 block of West 3rd Street into a restaurant.

They have not decided the menu just yet, though have began amassing kitchen equipment and have their plans laid out.

They just have to discuss permits with the city next week before getting started.

“If they give us permits right off the bat on everything, we could be, we’ll be going gangbusters from now on, so,” said Robert. His brother Chuck is currently in New York.

According to Robert, Chuck develops old buildings into something new. He has done so with an old school, giving Robert the idea to try it with the church.

They plan to convert the sanctuary (main seating area) into a full service restaurant with a bar, using the current pews as booths and parts of the bar.

The basement and balcony seating areas will be converted into an indoor garden, and part of the basement could even be a separate pizza delivery joint.

Despite all the changes, they ultimately decided to keep all the original stained glass windows, as well as the circular design of the sanctuary–just replacing the pulpit in the center with the bar.

“We want to honor its history, but create its future.”