One Dead Following Water Emergency on Lake Vermillion

The Incident is Being Investigated by the Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 58-year-old man from Saint Joseph was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being found unresponsive and face down in the water.

Saint Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a water emergency in the Greenwood Bay area of Lake Vermilion around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the water in the bay is shallow and the victim, later identified as Darrell Pfannenstein, was observed by a nearby resident standing in the water next to a jet ski struggling to get back on the jet ski.

The resident went over to Pfannenstein in his boat to offer assistance but he declined any help.

The resident told officials he saw Pfannenstein walking in the water towards shore a little while later at which time he decided to boat over and offer assistance again. As the resident approached the area he found the male floating face down and unresponsive in the water.

Officials say Pfannenstein was wearing a personal flotation device when he was found.

The incident is being investigated by the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Greenwood Fire Department, Vermilion Lake Fire, Tower Ambulance, Virginia Ambulance, Like Link III air medical, and the Saint Louis County Rescue Squad.