Reynoso, Huskies Blank Stingers for Second Straight Win

The Duluth Huskies would get the lone run in the third inning.

DULUTH, Minn. – In his second start of the season, Ricky Reynoso pitched six scoreless innings while allowing just five hits while striking out six as the Duluth Huskies knocked off Willmar 1-0 Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

The lone run of the game came in the third inning off a sac fly from Max Guzman that scored Collin Hopkins. The Huskies picked up their second straight win and will look for their third in a row Thursday afternoon as they battle the Stingers on the 4th of July.