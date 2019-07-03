Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington & Jefferson to Visit Superior’s Bong Center

Mount Rushmore, LIVE! is Happening Thursday, July 4 at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – President Teddy Roosevelt is the reason why the Executive Mansion is known as The White House today.

This is just one of the fun facts folks will have the chance to learn Thursday, July 4 at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Mount Rushmore, LIVE! will feature four living history reenactors that will present the show sponsored by Inter City Oil.

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Teddy Roosevelt are expected to wow the crowd throughout the day.

Each President will be highlighted in the Superior 4th of July parade to start the morning and return to the Bong Center to start their programs at 1:30 p.m.

This program is an outgrowth from the Roosevelts Live event that the Center hosted in 2018.

“Roosevelts Live was a wildly popular, informational, entertaining event as we enjoyed artifacts and factoids galore,” Judy Weber of ICO, recalled last year’s event. “This time around there will be more to marvel as four well-known – nationally acclaimed presidential re-enactors will recount their lives as Presidents and even share a few personal stories.”

Adam Lindquist, who portrays President Roosevelt was part of the event last year and is excited to be part of bringing Mount Rushmore to life for the Northland.

“To bring this group together for the first time is seriously the coolest thing ever,” said Lindquist, explaining that John Voehl who plays Abe Lincoln is coming from Colorado, Ken Hammontree from Ohio as George Washington and Tony Filitovich – “the spitting image of Thomas Jefferson, who is a retired college professor coming from Mankato. They will be altogether here in Superior. Phenomenal!”

Hayes Scriven, Director of the Bong Center, has been working with Lindquist on this project for over three years. “We tried to bring this program together when I worked in Northfield, but were just not able to pull the funding together. I am very excited and thankful to ICO for helping make this program happen. I know it will be amazing!”

The presentation schedule will be:

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Washington, Roosevelt

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Lincoln, Jefferson

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. – Roosevelt, Jefferson

4:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Washington, Lincoln

There will be opportunities for photo ops and interactions with the reenactors in between each session.

