Water Emergency at Little Grand Lake Leaves Teen in Critical Condition

The Teen was Transported to the Hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A 14-year-old male is in critical condition following a water emergency at Little Grand Lake near Sampo Beach on Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area around 8:19 p.m. When squads arrived on scene they found the teen had been removed from the water by bystanders and life saving measures had been initiated immediately.

Officials say three juvenile boys were swimming to a diving dock approximately 75 yards off shore when the victim went under water and never emerged.

The other boys yelled for help and the teen was located by bystanders at the bottom of the lake unresponsive.

Officials say the teen had been under water for multiple minutes.

Swimmer inexperience is believed to the cause of the incident.

The teen was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.