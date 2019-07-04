Barker’s Island Prepares for the Fourth of July

People were out playing mini golf and setting up for the concerts in the evening.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Barker’s Island was busy with setup and preparation for the Fourth of July festivities on Thursday.

People could also celebrate with food trucks including Mr. Goodies Food Concessions who’s been setting up at Barkers for three years.

“It’s just clean it’s nice, it’s a nice environment. I am from Wisconsin, I’m from Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin so this is nice for me to come here,” said James Hase the owner of Mr. Goodies Food concessions.

Beaches and coastal parks like Barker’s Island were full of people for the fireworks display later in the evening.