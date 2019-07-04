Dog Owners Preparing for Fireworks

Some Duluth residents plan on staying home to take care of their furry friends.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dog owners around the Northland are preparing to watch their dogs closely during fireworks shows.

Ken Stanley, a Duluth resident, was at a local dog park and said that he is not sure how his newly rescued dog will do with the fireworks, but he plans on staying home with her so she is not scared and alone.

“She’s a member of the family. I’ve got four kids and they all use her as a pillow and she’s a big important part of their life and so she’s our fur baby so you just have to make sure she’s taken well care of,” said Stanley.

Experts recommend keeping your dog indoors in a safe place during the fireworks, and to always keep their identification tags up to date.