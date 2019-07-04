Folks in Canal Park Try Their Luck at Answering Independence Day Trivia

DULUTH, Minn. – This Fourth of July, we stopped by Canal Park to see whether or not people could pass an Independence Day fact test.

Check out the video above to see how some people are having a little fun answering a few trivia questions.

Try your luck at the fun fact test below.

1. In which city was the Declaration of Independence signed?

A. Boston

B. New York

C. Philadelphia

D. Washington

2. The Declaration of Independence wasn’t actually signed on the Fourth of July. Which day was it officially signed?

A. July 2, 1776

B. August 2, 1776

C. November 15, 1777

D. March 1, 1781

3. Who did not sign the Declaration of Independence?

A. Thomas Jefferson

B. John Adams

C. William Whipple

D. George Washington

4. Who was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence?

A. John Hancock

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. John Adams

D. Benjamin Franklin

Answer key:

1. C

2. B

3. D

4. A