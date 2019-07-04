Gordon Gears up to Host 59th Annual Summer Festival

GORDON, Wis. – The town of Gordon, Wisconsin is made up of nearly 600 people, but this weekend thousands will arrive to help kick off the summer season.

The 59th annual Gordon Good Neighbor Days runs from Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7. A full schedule of events is listed below.

Six board members work year round the help make Good Neighbor Days become a reality.

Co-chair Pam Boettcher says she’s thankful to the overwhelming community support they receive year after year.

Many sponsors help make the festival what it has become today.

The duck races and fireworks display are two of the most popular events throughout the weekend, according to Boettcher.

