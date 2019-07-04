Huskies Keep Rolling with Another Shutout Over Stingers

The Duluth Huskies earned their first back-to-back shutouts since 2009.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nic Kent and Xavier Bussey each knocked in two runs as the Duluth Huskies blanked Willmar for the second straight game 7-0 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

Seven different players recorded a hit for the Huskies. Dane Morrow, Erik Kaiser and Jack Corbell combined for the shutout, the first back-to-back shutouts for Duluth since 2009.

The Huskies will be back at home Friday night to start a weekend series against Eau Claire.