Memorial Car Show

Cars of all shapes and sizes filled Tower Avenue Thursday afternoon

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The sun finally began to shine following the Superior parade, just in time for the 22 year historic Van Alstine Car Show.

From small to large, quiet to loud, all kinds of cars were on display at the Northland’s Memorial Car Show.

Since Tower Avenue construction is complete, organizers say it was a good opportunity to bring the show back to where it all started.

“I was very excited to bring everything back to Tower. The Tower Avenue businesses were happy, a lot of the car show people were happy”, said Michele Halti, President of the Car Show.

Those that brought their car, truck or motorcycle had no admission fee and also received a memorable t-shirt to carry on a tradition that started in the first year of the event.