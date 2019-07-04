Over 350 Runners Take Part in Sawdust 5K

CLOQUET, Minn. – 358 runners took part in the 9th annual Sawdust 5K at Pinehurst Park.

The event kicked off the Fourth of July festivities for the city of Cloquet. The first person to cross the finish line was Moose Lake native Ethan Olson at 17 minutes and 55 seconds. The 19-year-old just finished his first year running for the UMD cross country team.

In the women’s division, Cloquet native Halee Peterson took first place at 19 minutes and 51 seconds.

