President Reenactors Come To Town

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Teddy Roosevelt were all in attendance

SUPERIOR, Wis.- George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Teddy Roosevelt, believe it or not, were all in Superior today for the Fourth of July.

It was an event called Mount Rushmore Live, that featured four living history reenactors playing the U.S. Presidents on the landmark.

The presidents interacted with those in attendance, answered questions and gave them stories from their time in office.

“Events like this really does help educate the public on it in a different way. It’s not like they are sitting down reading a textbook. I don’t like sitting down and reading a textbook. I love to hear history from the horse’s mouth”, said Hayes Scriven, Director of Richard I. Bong Veterans Center.

This event was inspired by the Roosevelt’s live event that the Bong Center hosted last year.