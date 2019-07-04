Superior 4th of July Parade

Rain didn't stop the hundreds from coming out and packing the streets of Superior Thursday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Hundreds packed the streets of Superior today for their annual Fourth of July parade.

The pouring rain didn’t stop those of all ages from coming out this morning to pick up some candy, and see all the cool things Superior has to offer.

And speaking of cool things, what better way to start a parade than with a fly over from the 148th fighter wing out of Duluth.

During the actual parade, people threw fire, and revved their engines down the new and improved Belknap Street.

“Well because of the Belknap has been remolded and there’s a lot more room for and it’s just going to be big and a lot more space around here”, said Delores Dale, Superior resident.

We caught up with one young parade goer who spent the day chasing down sweets. She said her favorite part about the parade was a no brainier.

“I like the candy. My favorite is chocolate”, said Allison Solie, visiting from Chetek.