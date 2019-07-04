Volunteers Help with Cloquet Fourth Festivities

Volunteers say they're happy to make the event a success.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The 4th of July Festivities in Cloquet were made possible by about 100 volunteers across the 3rd, 4th and 5th.

According to one of those volunteers, he is happy to make the holiday fun for everyone.

“It helps the 4th of July Committee out and it helps all the volunteers out,” said Chad Erickson, who helped out with garbage pick up at Veterans Park.

“I wanted to say Happy Birthday, America.”

The volunteers will tackle cleaning up Veterans Park tomorrow.