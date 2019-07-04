Wishing America Happy Birthday from Cloquet July 4th Fest

Cloquet hosts longstanding Fourth of July Fest

CLOQUET, Minn.- Veterans Park was packed with Cloquet residents enjoying fair food, live music, and 4th of July fun, despite the wet weather.

Red, white and blue flooded the park as everyone put on their patriotic best to celebrate the 4th of July.

“I think that people in Cloquet are patriotic and really like their town so they stay here for the festivities,” said Committee Member Jana Peterson.

Sarah Buhs and her daughter Melanie are matching in red, white and blue dresses.

“This is the one time we dress up in matching outfits is during 4th of July,” Buhs said.

A little drizzle didn’t wash out the stars and stripes spirit at the park.

“Well with the exception of a thunderstorm this morning it’s gone very well and that was perfect timing,” said Peterson. “The sun was out right when the parade started and it happened after our 5k Race the Sawdust 5K.”

The total cost of the event comes to about $20,000, with $13,000 going to the fireworks alone. Businesses in the community helped offset the cost, Peterson said, as Enbridge, Sappi and Kwik Trip all donated $2,000.

The Independence Day celebration has become a staple in Cloquet, dating as far back as 1932.

“It’s grown so much over the last couple of years and there’s just a lot of fun stuff for kids and families to do down here,” said Buhs. And almost all that fun family stuff is totally free.

“Almost everything is free,” Peterson said. “So we want to make sure everybody can have a good time.”

Throughout the park, people line food stands, anxious to snack on their favorites.

“The GoBananas,” said Buhs. Meanwhile Melanie excitedly holds up her half-eaten bag of cotton candy. “Obviously cotton candy for her but we’re heading over to the GoBanana Truck.”

You can’t have 4th of July without fireworks, and according to Peterson, they’ll fill the sky rain or shine.

“Even if it rains we’re gonna have fireworks and a movie tonight.”

So with all the Independence Day ingredients, there’s only one thing left for Peterson to say.

“Happy Birthday, America.”