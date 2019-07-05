Duluth Gets a Boost in Tourism this Fourth of July

DULUTH, Minn. – Fourth of July can be one of the busiest times of the year for Duluth.

It draws thousands of visitors from across the country.

And the increase in tourism can have its advantages for the city.

Many call Duluth the “go to” place to spend their weekend on a non–holiday.

“Well it’s a beautiful city. You have the lake, you have tons and tons of stuff to do. Easy to walk, easy to bike. Great food, great cocktails, and great beer. Love the city,” said Mike Gharrity.

But when the city is packed with events like Fourth fest and Country Jam at Bayfront Park,

Experts say it’s extra motivation for tourists to visit the city.

“Events play a critical part in driving visitors to our community. It is a great benefit for those of us who live here. It’s just really a win win for our economy, but for just overall having those opportunities right here in our backyard,” said Visit Duluth President Anna Tanski.

The fun doesn’t end with the events as Duluth is filled with unique restaurants.

OMC is one on most peoples’ lists when they stop in Duluth.

And restaurant staff say they’re feeling that boost in people.

“We have been so busy from the time we opened from 11 am. People have just been coming in just one after another. It’s almost like I could even say good morning or hello. It was just piling in,” said Owner Jaima Hanson.

The owner of OMC says this year’s Fourth of July is the busiest they have been, out of the nearly three years they have been in business.

OMC served about 1,000 customers on Fourth of July.

Festivities continue through Sunday.

Click here for a full list of events.