Huskies Rally Late, Can’t Hang on Against Express

Duluth scored seven runs in the seventh to take the lead but was unable to hang on for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies were being no-hit through five innings, but the hits came later. The Huskies scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead. The Express would battle back, score four in the top of the ninth to get the 10-7 win.

Xavier Bussey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jared Milch gave up three earned runs over five innings and struck out three in his Huskies debut.

Duluth and Eau Claire will play again on Saturday at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.