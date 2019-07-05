Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Drunk Boating in Northland

Crackdown is part of Operation Dry Water Campaign.

MINNESOTA- Safety on the water will be a top priority this weekend. According to authorities, drunk boating is drunk driving.

Law enforcement will be increasing patrols on Northland waters as part of their yearly Operation Dry Water campaign.

From 2013 to 2017 alcohol was a factor in 26 boating deaths and 46 injuries on Minnesota waters. Meanwhile Wisconsin was the second deadliest state for alcohol-related boating incidents in 2017, after Florida.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, you should designated a sober ride on the water and on the road.