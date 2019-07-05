Mighty Thomas Carnival Continues at the DECC

Carnival goers are being treated to classic rides including the Ferris wheel and tilt-a-whirl.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Mighty Thomas Carnival is up and running down by the DECC and all ages have been enjoying this carnival which has been visiting Duluth since the 1960s.

The president of the carnival says Duluth is one of their best locations and it is a great way to disconnect for the day.

“You get outside you don’t have to text for the afternoon, you put your phone away enjoy the sights and the sounds and the cotton candy and the popcorn and smells and see your friends you get out and do something physical you enjoy it,” said John Hanschen, the president of Thomas Carnival Inc..

The carnival will be at the DECC through Sunday.

Ride wristbands that gain access to every ride are 25 dollars a piece.