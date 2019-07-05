SUP, SUP! Gliding On Water

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: North Shore SUP Rents Stand-up Paddle Boards

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are gliding across the water on a stand up paddle board! North Shore SUP offers cheap rentals for both hourly and for the entire day! Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot chatted with the co-owner Heather on some tips and tricks and why you should try this sport out.

Interested? Click here to visit their website and learn more!

Lake Superior Day Celebration: Paddle for the People 2019 Race 4k, Sunday July 21st, 10am.

Race around Barker’s Island, open to all human-powered watercraft’s (SUP, Kayak, Canoe, etc) and all ages are welcome.

NO ENTRY FEE: Click here to sign up – all participants must check-in between 8:30am – 9:30am on race day.